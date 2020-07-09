15261 SUGARGROVE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a gorgeous lawn, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with durable vinyl plank flooring and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.