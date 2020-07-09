All apartments in Alafaya
15261 SUGARGROVE WAY

15261 Sugargrove Way · No Longer Available
Location

15261 Sugargrove Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a gorgeous lawn, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with durable vinyl plank flooring and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY have any available units?
15261 SUGARGROVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY have?
Some of 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15261 SUGARGROVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY offers parking.
Does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY have a pool?
No, 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15261 SUGARGROVE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

