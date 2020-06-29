All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

15102 Montesino Drive

15102 Montesino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15102 Montesino Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5/3 Home In Gated Bella Vida - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This home in gated Bella Vida in Avalon has 3,400 square feet of air conditioned space, with 4,000 total square feet. Located close to Research Park and UCF. 5-bedrooms, 3-full baths, formal living and dining rooms, spacious family room, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, all appliances, large open loft, one bedroom is downstairs and four roomy bedrooms upstairs, including the master. Laundry room with washer & dryer, security system and covered lanai.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5582621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15102 Montesino Drive have any available units?
15102 Montesino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15102 Montesino Drive have?
Some of 15102 Montesino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15102 Montesino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15102 Montesino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 Montesino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15102 Montesino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15102 Montesino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15102 Montesino Drive offers parking.
Does 15102 Montesino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15102 Montesino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 Montesino Drive have a pool?
No, 15102 Montesino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15102 Montesino Drive have accessible units?
No, 15102 Montesino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 Montesino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15102 Montesino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15102 Montesino Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15102 Montesino Drive has units with air conditioning.

