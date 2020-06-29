15102 Montesino Drive

Amenities

5/3 Home In Gated Bella Vida - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This home in gated Bella Vida in Avalon has 3,400 square feet of air conditioned space, with 4,000 total square feet. Located close to Research Park and UCF. 5-bedrooms, 3-full baths, formal living and dining rooms, spacious family room, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, all appliances, large open loft, one bedroom is downstairs and four roomy bedrooms upstairs, including the master. Laundry room with washer & dryer, security system and covered lanai.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5582621)