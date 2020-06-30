All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

14962 PERDIDO DRIVE

14962 Perdido Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14962 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood style flooring and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE have any available units?
14962 PERDIDO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE have?
Some of 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14962 PERDIDO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14962 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

