14862 Faberge Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

4/2 Home In Waterford Trails Near Avalon - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is located in the Avalon area at Waterford Trails. There are 2,455 square feet of space, with 1,972 square feet under air conditioning. Easy access to the UCF and Avalon Park areas. Features include new flooring, living and dining room, den and family room with carpet and ceramic tile flooring, eat-in kitchen with island, refrigerator and ice-maker, glasstop stove, microwave and laundry room with washer and dryer. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, garden tub, double-sink vanity and large walk-in shower. There is also a two-car garage with opener and a lawn irrigation system. Please call me for an appointment for viewing.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5625525)