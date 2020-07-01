All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

14862 Faberge Drive

14862 Faberge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14862 Faberge Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
4/2 Home In Waterford Trails Near Avalon - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is located in the Avalon area at Waterford Trails. There are 2,455 square feet of space, with 1,972 square feet under air conditioning. Easy access to the UCF and Avalon Park areas. Features include new flooring, living and dining room, den and family room with carpet and ceramic tile flooring, eat-in kitchen with island, refrigerator and ice-maker, glasstop stove, microwave and laundry room with washer and dryer. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, garden tub, double-sink vanity and large walk-in shower. There is also a two-car garage with opener and a lawn irrigation system. Please call me for an appointment for viewing.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5625525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14862 Faberge Drive have any available units?
14862 Faberge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14862 Faberge Drive have?
Some of 14862 Faberge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14862 Faberge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14862 Faberge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14862 Faberge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14862 Faberge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14862 Faberge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14862 Faberge Drive offers parking.
Does 14862 Faberge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14862 Faberge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14862 Faberge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14862 Faberge Drive has a pool.
Does 14862 Faberge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14862 Faberge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14862 Faberge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14862 Faberge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14862 Faberge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14862 Faberge Drive has units with air conditioning.

