Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14718 Tanja King Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14718 Tanja King Blvd
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14718 Tanja King Blvd
14718 Tanja King Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14718 Tanja King Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 5/4 in Avalon -
(RLNE5182857)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14718 Tanja King Blvd have any available units?
14718 Tanja King Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
Is 14718 Tanja King Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Tanja King Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Tanja King Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14718 Tanja King Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14718 Tanja King Blvd offer parking?
No, 14718 Tanja King Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 14718 Tanja King Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Tanja King Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Tanja King Blvd have a pool?
No, 14718 Tanja King Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14718 Tanja King Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14718 Tanja King Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14718 Tanja King Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14718 Tanja King Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14718 Tanja King Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14718 Tanja King Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Similar Pages
Alafaya 1 Bedrooms
Alafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stoneybrook
Avalon Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College