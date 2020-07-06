14350 Clarkson Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828 Avalon Park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2 bedroom 2 bath very nice townhouse located in Avalon Park. Move-in ready! Split plan with ceramic tile in kitchen and living areas. 2 car attached garage. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center Playground and tennis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
