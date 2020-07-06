All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14350 CLARKSON DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

14350 CLARKSON DRIVE

14350 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14350 Clarkson Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2 bedroom 2 bath very nice townhouse located in Avalon Park. Move-in ready! Split plan with ceramic tile in kitchen and living areas. 2 car attached garage. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center Playground and tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE have any available units?
14350 CLARKSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE have?
Some of 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14350 CLARKSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14350 CLARKSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College