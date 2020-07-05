14338 Clarkson Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

Listing Agent: Georgi Alvarez georgirealtor@gmail.com 407 956 7298 - Beautiful town house 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath @ cars garage, large dinning and living room with spacious kitchen, 1/2 bathroom is downstairs. master bedrooms with walking closet. Amazing community center with features great amenities: resort pool, recreation building, gym. sauna, tennis court, basketball court, play ground, volley ball, walking and biking trail. Front porch is perfect to lazy morning or afternoon !!



(RLNE3929220)