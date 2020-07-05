All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

14338 Clarkson Dr.

14338 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14338 Clarkson Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Listing Agent: Georgi Alvarez georgirealtor@gmail.com 407 956 7298 - Beautiful town house 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath @ cars garage, large dinning and living room with spacious kitchen, 1/2 bathroom is downstairs. master bedrooms with walking closet. Amazing community center with features great amenities: resort pool, recreation building, gym. sauna, tennis court, basketball court, play ground, volley ball, walking and biking trail. Front porch is perfect to lazy morning or afternoon !!

(RLNE3929220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14338 Clarkson Dr. have any available units?
14338 Clarkson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14338 Clarkson Dr. have?
Some of 14338 Clarkson Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14338 Clarkson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14338 Clarkson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14338 Clarkson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14338 Clarkson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14338 Clarkson Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14338 Clarkson Dr. offers parking.
Does 14338 Clarkson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14338 Clarkson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14338 Clarkson Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14338 Clarkson Dr. has a pool.
Does 14338 Clarkson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14338 Clarkson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14338 Clarkson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14338 Clarkson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14338 Clarkson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14338 Clarkson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

