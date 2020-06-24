1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

What's a great deal! Beautiful Waterfront 2 story home with over 3400 square feet 6 bedroom and 4 bath, located in a disired gated community near Waterford Lakes shopping center, easy access to SR-408, East/West Expy, Alafaya, Colonial Dr., Siemens, UCF, airport and downtown Orlando. Excellent schools. Lawn/pool Maintenance is included. Ceramic Tile Throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, laundry room, Walk-in Closet, and a Screened Lanai that overlooks the water. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer. Move in ready!