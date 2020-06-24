All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT

1431 Clarks Summit Court · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Clarks Summit Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
What's a great deal! Beautiful Waterfront 2 story home with over 3400 square feet 6 bedroom and 4 bath, located in a disired gated community near Waterford Lakes shopping center, easy access to SR-408, East/West Expy, Alafaya, Colonial Dr., Siemens, UCF, airport and downtown Orlando. Excellent schools. Lawn/pool Maintenance is included. Ceramic Tile Throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, laundry room, Walk-in Closet, and a Screened Lanai that overlooks the water. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT have any available units?
1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT have?
Some of 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT offers parking.
Does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT has a pool.
Does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT have accessible units?
No, 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 CLARKS SUMMIT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
