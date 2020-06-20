Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

3BR/2.5 Bath Town Home - Avalon Lakes 14221 Turning Leaf Dr. 32828 - New Lower Rent - Beautiful Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. Recently Painted. All Tile and Bamboo Wood Flooring on the 1st Floor. Bedrooms are carpeted. 1st floor has open floor plan with the living room, Dining Room, half bath, built in computer desk & cabinets, and Kitchen. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has two closets, one is a large walk-in. The laundry room is upstairs with the bedrooms. Screened in patio with storage room. All appliances included. Almost new Washer and Dryer included, but will not be maintained by owner. Located in a secure gated community. Avalon Lakes is close to A-Rated Schools including Timber Lakes Elementary, Timber Creek Middle, Timber Creek High, and UCF & Valencia college. Close to many shopping centers, entertainment & amenities. Community features 2 pools, gym, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball, & soccer field. Residents subject to HOA, Rules & Policies. NO PETS per owner. Lawn care and garbage services are included with rent. Renters Insurance is Required. Other fees may apply. Call Rich Simonton at 321-302-3457 to schedule a showing. BK 3355587



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5146310)