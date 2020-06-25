Rent Calculator
14180 Orchid Tree Pl.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14180 Orchid Tree Pl.
14180 Orchid Tree Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
14180 Orchid Tree Place, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avalon Park Townhouse - Property Id: 66031
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66031
Property Id 66031
(RLNE5384670)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. have any available units?
14180 Orchid Tree Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. have?
Some of 14180 Orchid Tree Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
14180 Orchid Tree Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. offer parking?
No, 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. have a pool?
No, 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. have accessible units?
No, 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14180 Orchid Tree Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
