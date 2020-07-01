14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Immaculate 2 Story Townhome in the Gated Community of Avalon Lakes. Amenity Rich Community with Pool and Fitness. New Stainless Steel Appliances, full package including washer and dryer. NO Carpet just laminate and ceramic. Worry Free Maintenance- Grounds Maintenance Included! Master features Tray Ceilings and HUGE Walk in Closet. Additional Desk Workspaces for homework or an office. Screened Patio and 1 Car Garage. NO HOA Application or HOA Fee required. Sorry No Pets. Convenient location to schools, shops, highways and restaurants. Hurry, Hurry, Hurry, you do not want to miss this one as it will not last long! Property is professionally managed. Call now for a showing. Sorry, no pets. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.