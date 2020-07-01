All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE

14130 Turning Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14130 Turning Leaf Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 2 Story Townhome in the Gated Community of Avalon Lakes. Amenity Rich Community with Pool and Fitness. New Stainless Steel Appliances, full package including washer and dryer. NO Carpet just laminate and ceramic. Worry Free Maintenance- Grounds Maintenance Included! Master features Tray Ceilings and HUGE Walk in Closet. Additional Desk Workspaces for homework or an office. Screened Patio and 1 Car Garage. NO HOA Application or HOA Fee required. Sorry No Pets. Convenient location to schools, shops, highways and restaurants. Hurry, Hurry, Hurry, you do not want to miss this one as it will not last long! Property is professionally managed. Call now for a showing. Sorry, no pets. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE have any available units?
14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE have?
Some of 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14130 TURNING LEAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College