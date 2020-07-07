All apartments in Alafaya
14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE
14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE

14125 Castlerock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14125 Castlerock Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, a center island, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE have any available units?
14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE have?
Some of 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14125 CASTLEROCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

