w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

14112 Leicester Lane Available 03/18/20 Pretty 3/2 Home in Stoneybrook! - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID MARCH!! WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



You will love living in Stoneybook with the amazing amenities and the gated, 24 hour manned security! It is also located right next to Avalon with amazing schools, dining, shopping, Publix, a YMCA and so much more only a mile away! Convenience and amenities galore make this a must see! This lovely home is open and great for entertaining. You'll love sitting out back on the screened porch in the evenings and enjoying a refreshing beverage overlooking the large fenced backyard. All neutral colors throughout to go with any decor in this home. This Open floor plan has formal living room, dining room and great room. High ceilings, lots of light, open and bright, make this home live large! There are also fans, tiled wet areas in kitchen and baths, and neutral carpet in rest of areas. The kitchen appliances are newer and stainless steel. The community amenities include a Large pool, child's pool, playground, tennis, sand volleyball, exercise room and much more. Basic pool service included in rent. More pics to follow. THREE VEHICLES MAX



Stoneybrook has a one time fee of $250 to use all exercise room, and other amenities and also run a background check- this fee is due when you give deposit to hold home. For more info contact leasing@jandergroup.com and visit our website at www.jandergroup.com HOA APPROVAL NEEDED BEFORE MOVE IN AND THEY ARE STRICT ON REQUIREMENTS. ONE FAMILY AND NO NON-RELATED PEOPLE ON LEASE PER THE HOA



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

