All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14112 Leicester Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14112 Leicester Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

14112 Leicester Lane

14112 Leicester Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14112 Leicester Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
14112 Leicester Lane Available 03/18/20 Pretty 3/2 Home in Stoneybrook! - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID MARCH!! WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

You will love living in Stoneybook with the amazing amenities and the gated, 24 hour manned security! It is also located right next to Avalon with amazing schools, dining, shopping, Publix, a YMCA and so much more only a mile away! Convenience and amenities galore make this a must see! This lovely home is open and great for entertaining. You'll love sitting out back on the screened porch in the evenings and enjoying a refreshing beverage overlooking the large fenced backyard. All neutral colors throughout to go with any decor in this home. This Open floor plan has formal living room, dining room and great room. High ceilings, lots of light, open and bright, make this home live large! There are also fans, tiled wet areas in kitchen and baths, and neutral carpet in rest of areas. The kitchen appliances are newer and stainless steel. The community amenities include a Large pool, child's pool, playground, tennis, sand volleyball, exercise room and much more. Basic pool service included in rent. More pics to follow. THREE VEHICLES MAX

Stoneybrook has a one time fee of $250 to use all exercise room, and other amenities and also run a background check- this fee is due when you give deposit to hold home. For more info contact leasing@jandergroup.com and visit our website at www.jandergroup.com HOA APPROVAL NEEDED BEFORE MOVE IN AND THEY ARE STRICT ON REQUIREMENTS. ONE FAMILY AND NO NON-RELATED PEOPLE ON LEASE PER THE HOA

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#19108

(RLNE5433388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14112 Leicester Lane have any available units?
14112 Leicester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14112 Leicester Lane have?
Some of 14112 Leicester Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14112 Leicester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14112 Leicester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14112 Leicester Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14112 Leicester Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14112 Leicester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14112 Leicester Lane offers parking.
Does 14112 Leicester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14112 Leicester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14112 Leicester Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14112 Leicester Lane has a pool.
Does 14112 Leicester Lane have accessible units?
No, 14112 Leicester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14112 Leicester Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14112 Leicester Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14112 Leicester Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14112 Leicester Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College