Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM
13607 Crystal River Dr
13607 Crystal River Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13607 Crystal River Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
13607 Crystal River Dr Orlando FL 32828 - Renters Insurance Required
No Roommates
(RLNE2175703)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13607 Crystal River Dr have any available units?
13607 Crystal River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
Is 13607 Crystal River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13607 Crystal River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 Crystal River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13607 Crystal River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 13607 Crystal River Dr offer parking?
No, 13607 Crystal River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13607 Crystal River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 Crystal River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 Crystal River Dr have a pool?
No, 13607 Crystal River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13607 Crystal River Dr have accessible units?
No, 13607 Crystal River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 Crystal River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13607 Crystal River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13607 Crystal River Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13607 Crystal River Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
