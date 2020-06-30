All apartments in Alafaya
1356 MAUMEE STREET
1356 MAUMEE STREET

1356 Maumee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Maumee Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Sleek tile, rich hardwood and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features ample counter space, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely screened patio with a waterfront view, great for entertaining friends and family. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 MAUMEE STREET have any available units?
1356 MAUMEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1356 MAUMEE STREET have?
Some of 1356 MAUMEE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 MAUMEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1356 MAUMEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 MAUMEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1356 MAUMEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1356 MAUMEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1356 MAUMEE STREET offers parking.
Does 1356 MAUMEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 MAUMEE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 MAUMEE STREET have a pool?
No, 1356 MAUMEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1356 MAUMEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1356 MAUMEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 MAUMEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 MAUMEE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 MAUMEE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1356 MAUMEE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

