All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13533 Waterhouse Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13533 Waterhouse Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

13533 Waterhouse Way

13533 Waterhouse Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13533 Waterhouse Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
13533 Waterhouse Way Orlando FL 32828 - RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED
No Lawn Care

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13533 Waterhouse Way have any available units?
13533 Waterhouse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 13533 Waterhouse Way currently offering any rent specials?
13533 Waterhouse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13533 Waterhouse Way pet-friendly?
No, 13533 Waterhouse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13533 Waterhouse Way offer parking?
No, 13533 Waterhouse Way does not offer parking.
Does 13533 Waterhouse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13533 Waterhouse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13533 Waterhouse Way have a pool?
No, 13533 Waterhouse Way does not have a pool.
Does 13533 Waterhouse Way have accessible units?
No, 13533 Waterhouse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13533 Waterhouse Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13533 Waterhouse Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13533 Waterhouse Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13533 Waterhouse Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College