13443 Madison Dock Rd

FOR RENT! Beautiful 4/3 Pool Home close to UCF and Valencia College. - Discover Bridge Water! Ideal location sets the stage for a truly convenient lifestyle: just minutes from Waterford Lakes Town Center offering more than 100 specialty shops, a variety of restaurants, and entertainment in a park-like,open air shopping environment. Plus enjoy easy access to 408 one block west of the community and close proximity to UCF & Research Parkway. All that Central Florida has to offer (attractions, beaches, the wetlands & more) is just a short commute away. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home offers new roof (2013), new pool salt cell and versatile floor plan with tons of room for entertaining inside and out. Kick back and relax right in your own backyard featuring screen enclosed salt water pool surrounded by low maintenance vinyl fence for added privacy. Covered lanai is wired for cable and has convenient cabana bath access. Open contemporary floor plan features neutral and designer paint palettes, easy care tile, and split formals for additional flexibility. 3 way split bedroom plan delivers a private master retreat with access to the outdoor living space. Low traffic cul de sac street and oversized garage with 10x10 storage area. Walk to one of two community pools and clubhouse. With room to relax inside and out this home is the perfect place to call home!



No Cats Allowed



