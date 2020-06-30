1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find recessed lighting, vinyl plank and tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a kitchen island, a breakfast bar, and lots of space to cook and entertain. This home also includes a garage, a screened-in porch, and an outdoor patio area. Make this home yours today! Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.