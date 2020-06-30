All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY

1344 Lochbreeze Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1344 Lochbreeze Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find recessed lighting, vinyl plank and tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a kitchen island, a breakfast bar, and lots of space to cook and entertain. This home also includes a garage, a screened-in porch, and an outdoor patio area. Make this home yours today! Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY have any available units?
1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY have?
Some of 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY offers parking.
Does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY have a pool?
No, 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 LOCHBREEZE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College