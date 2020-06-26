All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13431 KITTY FORK ROAD
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

13431 KITTY FORK ROAD

13431 Kitty Fork Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13431 Kitty Fork Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 4/3/3 SINGLE FAMILY IN DESIRABLE BRIDGEWATER SUBDIVISION CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING,UCF,WATERFORD AREA AND HYW 50, I-408, I-417, I-4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have any available units?
13431 KITTY FORK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have?
Some of 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13431 KITTY FORK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD offers parking.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College