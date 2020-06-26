Rent Calculator
13431 KITTY FORK ROAD
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM
1 of 1
13431 KITTY FORK ROAD
13431 Kitty Fork Road
No Longer Available
Location
13431 Kitty Fork Road, Alafaya, FL 32828
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 4/3/3 SINGLE FAMILY IN DESIRABLE BRIDGEWATER SUBDIVISION CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING,UCF,WATERFORD AREA AND HYW 50, I-408, I-417, I-4
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have any available units?
13431 KITTY FORK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have?
Some of 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13431 KITTY FORK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD offers parking.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13431 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
