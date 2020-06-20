All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:38 PM

13205 Sour Orange Dr

13205 Sour Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13205 Sour Orange Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4bed-3bath newly painted townhouse with tile and engineered tile all over. Townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room upstairs. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Upgraded appliances.Townhouse located on the heart of downtown Avalon Park on a shady and quite street. Next to the tennis courts and playground. Walking distance to Avalon elementary school, private day care center located on the Town center area, Publix and all businesses. Near to UCF, Orlando International Airport, Orlando . Avalon Park area is located near 528, 408 and other main intersections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13205 Sour Orange Dr have any available units?
13205 Sour Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13205 Sour Orange Dr have?
Some of 13205 Sour Orange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13205 Sour Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13205 Sour Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13205 Sour Orange Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13205 Sour Orange Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13205 Sour Orange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13205 Sour Orange Dr offers parking.
Does 13205 Sour Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13205 Sour Orange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13205 Sour Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 13205 Sour Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13205 Sour Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 13205 Sour Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13205 Sour Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13205 Sour Orange Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13205 Sour Orange Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13205 Sour Orange Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

