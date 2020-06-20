13205 Sour Orange Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Beautiful 4bed-3bath newly painted townhouse with tile and engineered tile all over. Townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room upstairs. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Upgraded appliances.Townhouse located on the heart of downtown Avalon Park on a shady and quite street. Next to the tennis courts and playground. Walking distance to Avalon elementary school, private day care center located on the Town center area, Publix and all businesses. Near to UCF, Orlando International Airport, Orlando . Avalon Park area is located near 528, 408 and other main intersections.