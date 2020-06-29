1316 FALLING STAR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Orlando Rental Townhome located in the Gated Community of Avalon Lakes. Conveniently located minutes from Eastwood Golf Club, the 408, UCF, Waterford Lakes, Great Shopping and Dining. This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome features Tray Ceilings, Living room/Dining room Combo, Ceiling Fans, 1 Car Garage, Built-in Desk, Inside Utility Room, Walk-in Closets, Screened Lanai, Breakfast Bar, and Volume Ceilings. Community has two pools, playground, tennis courts, fitness center, basketball courts and soccer fields. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer.