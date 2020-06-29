All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:05 PM

1316 FALLING STAR LANE

1316 Falling Star Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Falling Star Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Orlando Rental Townhome located in the Gated Community of Avalon Lakes. Conveniently located minutes from Eastwood Golf Club, the 408, UCF, Waterford Lakes, Great Shopping and Dining. This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome features Tray Ceilings, Living room/Dining room Combo, Ceiling Fans, 1 Car Garage, Built-in Desk, Inside Utility Room, Walk-in Closets, Screened Lanai, Breakfast Bar, and Volume Ceilings. Community has two pools, playground, tennis courts, fitness center, basketball courts and soccer fields. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE have any available units?
1316 FALLING STAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE have?
Some of 1316 FALLING STAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 FALLING STAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1316 FALLING STAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 FALLING STAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1316 FALLING STAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1316 FALLING STAR LANE offers parking.
Does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 FALLING STAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1316 FALLING STAR LANE has a pool.
Does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 1316 FALLING STAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 FALLING STAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 FALLING STAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 FALLING STAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
