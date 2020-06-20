All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

13152 Lexington Summit St

13152 Lexington Summit Street
Location

13152 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gated Waterford Lakes Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom w/ Garage - Granite Countertops - Waterford Lakes townhouse in gated community within walking distance to Waterford Lakes Town Center. This upgraded, 1,874 sqft townhome, offers a spacious layout. Down stairs features ceramic tile, formal living/dining area, kitchen overlooking family room and half bathroom. Upstairs includes large master bedroom suite and loft area, 2nd and 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bathroom and laundry room.

Waterford Villas is a gated townhouse community within walking distance to Waterford Lakes Town Center. Waterford Villas amenities include community pool, playground, and basketball court. Waterford Villas offers convenient access to E. Colonial Dr (Hwy 50), 408 and 417 for easy commuting to UCF, Cocoa Beach, Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona and more.

This property is being offered exclusively by Joey Guest, Realtor & Property Manager and Fusilier Management Group.

Proof of a renters insurance policy required to rent this property. No Smoking Allowed.

For more information or to schedule a private showing please CALL 407-412-4111 and PRESS 1 to speak with a Leasing Professional.

View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4475665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13152 Lexington Summit St have any available units?
13152 Lexington Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13152 Lexington Summit St have?
Some of 13152 Lexington Summit St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13152 Lexington Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
13152 Lexington Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13152 Lexington Summit St pet-friendly?
No, 13152 Lexington Summit St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13152 Lexington Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 13152 Lexington Summit St offers parking.
Does 13152 Lexington Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13152 Lexington Summit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13152 Lexington Summit St have a pool?
Yes, 13152 Lexington Summit St has a pool.
Does 13152 Lexington Summit St have accessible units?
No, 13152 Lexington Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 13152 Lexington Summit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13152 Lexington Summit St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13152 Lexington Summit St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13152 Lexington Summit St does not have units with air conditioning.
