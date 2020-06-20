13152 Lexington Summit St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Gated Waterford Lakes Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom w/ Garage - Granite Countertops - Waterford Lakes townhouse in gated community within walking distance to Waterford Lakes Town Center. This upgraded, 1,874 sqft townhome, offers a spacious layout. Down stairs features ceramic tile, formal living/dining area, kitchen overlooking family room and half bathroom. Upstairs includes large master bedroom suite and loft area, 2nd and 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bathroom and laundry room.



Waterford Villas is a gated townhouse community within walking distance to Waterford Lakes Town Center. Waterford Villas amenities include community pool, playground, and basketball court. Waterford Villas offers convenient access to E. Colonial Dr (Hwy 50), 408 and 417 for easy commuting to UCF, Cocoa Beach, Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona and more.



This property is being offered exclusively by Joey Guest, Realtor & Property Manager and Fusilier Management Group.



Proof of a renters insurance policy required to rent this property. No Smoking Allowed.



For more information or to schedule a private showing please CALL 407-412-4111 and PRESS 1 to speak with a Leasing Professional.



View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4475665)