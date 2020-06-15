Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

1305 Shallcross Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3/3.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage Located in the Gated Community of Spring Isle - Avalon Park - Stunning 3/3.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage Located in the Gated Community of Spring Isle - Avalon Park, will be available 7/21/20! The Spring Isle community offers a beautiful community pool, playground and community walk path and dog-park! This townhome is spacious, adding to the luxury, each bedroom is a master suite! The first floor features details that include breath-taking volume ceilings, and tiled flooring. The floor plan showcases an over-sized family and dining room area, updated kitchen, with breakfast bar, plenty of counter-top space and stunning cabinetry. The downstairs features a master suite and a half bath. Wood flooring adds to the special details in the home, located in the stairwell, which leads to the additional master suites, located on a split floor plan with large walk in closets. The utility closet is upstairs, with washer and dryer included as convenience items only. Pets will be considered. HOA 30 day approval process required.



(RLNE2162843)