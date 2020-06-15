All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1305 Shallcross Avenue

1305 Shallcross Avenue · (407) 855-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Shallcross Avenue · Avail. Jul 21

$1,625

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2036 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
1305 Shallcross Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3/3.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage Located in the Gated Community of Spring Isle - Avalon Park - Stunning 3/3.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage Located in the Gated Community of Spring Isle - Avalon Park, will be available 7/21/20! The Spring Isle community offers a beautiful community pool, playground and community walk path and dog-park! This townhome is spacious, adding to the luxury, each bedroom is a master suite! The first floor features details that include breath-taking volume ceilings, and tiled flooring. The floor plan showcases an over-sized family and dining room area, updated kitchen, with breakfast bar, plenty of counter-top space and stunning cabinetry. The downstairs features a master suite and a half bath. Wood flooring adds to the special details in the home, located in the stairwell, which leads to the additional master suites, located on a split floor plan with large walk in closets. The utility closet is upstairs, with washer and dryer included as convenience items only. Pets will be considered. HOA 30 day approval process required.

(RLNE2162843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Shallcross Avenue have any available units?
1305 Shallcross Avenue has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1305 Shallcross Avenue have?
Some of 1305 Shallcross Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Shallcross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Shallcross Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Shallcross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Shallcross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Shallcross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Shallcross Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1305 Shallcross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Shallcross Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Shallcross Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Shallcross Avenue has a pool.
Does 1305 Shallcross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 Shallcross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Shallcross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Shallcross Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Shallcross Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Shallcross Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
