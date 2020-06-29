All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

13005 COG HILL WAY

13005 Cog Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

13005 Cog Hill Way, Alafaya, FL 32828
Deer Run South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
3br 2ba home, just under 1600 sq/ft, on a CORNER LOT in East Orlando community of EASTWOOD. Located on a large corner lot with mature oak trees, this home features VAULTED CEILINGS, a combination living room/dining room, eating space in kitchen, separate family room, BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR and RANGE, double sinks and GARDEN TUB in master bath, separate shower in master bath. TILE THROUGHOUT MAIN AREAS, with NEW CARPET in bedrooms. SCREEN PORCH in rear of home. Eating space in kitchen, as well as laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups. Attached 2 car garage. Owner will consider one small dog under 35lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in security deposit. Sorry, no cats. Included in the rent are the EASTWOOD HOA amenities: Basic Cable and Internet, Community Pool and Fully-lit Tennis Courts (located at cabana), Westgate Park (2 pavilions, playground, racquetball court, tennis courts (unlit), basketball court, volleyball court, softball field), Freedom Park (pavilion, playground, basketball courts, baseball field, soccer field). Available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13005 COG HILL WAY have any available units?
13005 COG HILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13005 COG HILL WAY have?
Some of 13005 COG HILL WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13005 COG HILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13005 COG HILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 COG HILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13005 COG HILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13005 COG HILL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13005 COG HILL WAY offers parking.
Does 13005 COG HILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 COG HILL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 COG HILL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13005 COG HILL WAY has a pool.
Does 13005 COG HILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 13005 COG HILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 COG HILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13005 COG HILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13005 COG HILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13005 COG HILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

