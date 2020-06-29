13005 COG HILL WAY

Amenities

3br 2ba home, just under 1600 sq/ft, on a CORNER LOT in East Orlando community of EASTWOOD. Located on a large corner lot with mature oak trees, this home features VAULTED CEILINGS, a combination living room/dining room, eating space in kitchen, separate family room, BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR and RANGE, double sinks and GARDEN TUB in master bath, separate shower in master bath. TILE THROUGHOUT MAIN AREAS, with NEW CARPET in bedrooms. SCREEN PORCH in rear of home. Eating space in kitchen, as well as laundry closet with washer and dryer hookups. Attached 2 car garage. Owner will consider one small dog under 35lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in security deposit. Sorry, no cats. Included in the rent are the EASTWOOD HOA amenities: Basic Cable and Internet, Community Pool and Fully-lit Tennis Courts (located at cabana), Westgate Park (2 pavilions, playground, racquetball court, tennis courts (unlit), basketball court, volleyball court, softball field), Freedom Park (pavilion, playground, basketball courts, baseball field, soccer field). Available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!