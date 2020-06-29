All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE

12747 Waterhaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12747 Waterhaven Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! In addition to a large backyard, this home features tile floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE have any available units?
12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12747 WATERHAVEN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

