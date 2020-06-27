Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home near Castle Creek Elementary School. Large Open kitchen with Island. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer and Dryer Included. Neighborhood has a pool, tennis, and basketball.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1273 BLACKWATER POND DRIVE have any available units?
1273 BLACKWATER POND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1273 BLACKWATER POND DRIVE have?
Some of 1273 BLACKWATER POND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 BLACKWATER POND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1273 BLACKWATER POND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.