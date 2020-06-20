All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL
12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL

12633 Castlemain Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12633 Castlemain Trail, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and chic cabinetry. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL have any available units?
12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL have?
Some of 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL offers parking.
Does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL have a pool?
No, 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 12633 CASTLEMAIN TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

