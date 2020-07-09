All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12624 Victoria Place Circle
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:44 PM

12624 Victoria Place Circle

12624 Victoria Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12624 Victoria Place Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom is newly renovated with all upscale features. Located directly across the street from Waterford Lakes Town Center.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12624 Victoria Place Circle have any available units?
12624 Victoria Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 12624 Victoria Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12624 Victoria Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12624 Victoria Place Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12624 Victoria Place Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12624 Victoria Place Circle offer parking?
No, 12624 Victoria Place Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12624 Victoria Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12624 Victoria Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12624 Victoria Place Circle have a pool?
No, 12624 Victoria Place Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12624 Victoria Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 12624 Victoria Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12624 Victoria Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12624 Victoria Place Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12624 Victoria Place Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12624 Victoria Place Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

