Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 Available 06/01/20 Crest @ Waterford Lakes - Ground Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Perfect time to get into a great condo in popular Waterford Lakes! This 2/2 features split bedrooms with walk-in closets and own bathrooms, an inside utility room with a washer and dryer, and a porch with a storage closet. The interior is spacious and made for easy entertaining of family and friends...the kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar area for extra seating.

Enjoy sunny days by the resort style pool and spa, cooking out in the bbq area or working out in the fitness center. There is even a playground and car detail area located in the community. You can't beat the location either! It's convenient to all major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment! Make this condo your next place you call home!



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

1st floor unit in building 14

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast bar

Inside utility with washer and dryer

Walk in closets

Carpet and tile flooring

Ceiling Fans

Covered Porch with Storage Closet

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



