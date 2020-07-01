All apartments in Alafaya
12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415

12603 Crest Springs Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12603 Crest Springs Ln, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 Available 06/01/20 Crest @ Waterford Lakes - Ground Floor Unit - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Perfect time to get into a great condo in popular Waterford Lakes! This 2/2 features split bedrooms with walk-in closets and own bathrooms, an inside utility room with a washer and dryer, and a porch with a storage closet. The interior is spacious and made for easy entertaining of family and friends...the kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar area for extra seating.
Enjoy sunny days by the resort style pool and spa, cooking out in the bbq area or working out in the fitness center. There is even a playground and car detail area located in the community. You can't beat the location either! It's convenient to all major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment! Make this condo your next place you call home!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
1st floor unit in building 14
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast bar
Inside utility with washer and dryer
Walk in closets
Carpet and tile flooring
Ceiling Fans
Covered Porch with Storage Closet
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2207625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 have any available units?
12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 have?
Some of 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 currently offering any rent specials?
12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 is pet friendly.
Does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 offer parking?
No, 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 does not offer parking.
Does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 have a pool?
Yes, 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 has a pool.
Does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 have accessible units?
Yes, 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 has accessible units.
Does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12603 Crest Springs Ln #1415 does not have units with air conditioning.

