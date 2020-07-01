12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area gym playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous wood floor 1/1 condo close to UCF and Valencia College. - Gorgeous wood floor 1/1 condo next to Waterford Lakes Town Center (shopping, supermarket, restaurants, etc). Minutes from UCF, Central Florida Research Park and 408/417. Unit is on the 3rd floor, it offers open spacious living area with a lovely kitchen, washer and dryer. Room has walk in closet. Unit has screened balcony with view to green area, and additional storage space. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, playground, BBQ area, tennis court, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.

No Cats Allowed



