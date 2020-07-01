All apartments in Alafaya
12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232

12524 Crest Springs Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12524 Crest Springs Ln, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous wood floor 1/1 condo close to UCF and Valencia College. - Gorgeous wood floor 1/1 condo next to Waterford Lakes Town Center (shopping, supermarket, restaurants, etc). Minutes from UCF, Central Florida Research Park and 408/417. Unit is on the 3rd floor, it offers open spacious living area with a lovely kitchen, washer and dryer. Room has walk in closet. Unit has screened balcony with view to green area, and additional storage space. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, playground, BBQ area, tennis court, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.
Send email to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5414600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 have any available units?
12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 have?
Some of 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 currently offering any rent specials?
12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 is pet friendly.
Does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 offer parking?
No, 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 does not offer parking.
Does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 have a pool?
Yes, 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 has a pool.
Does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 have accessible units?
No, 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 does not have accessible units.
Does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12524 Crest Springs Lane #1232 does not have units with air conditioning.

