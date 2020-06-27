All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112

12512 Crest Springs Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12512 Crest Springs Ln, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Stunning First Floor 2/2 Lake View Condo @ The Crest for Rent Close to UCF and Valencia College. - Stunning First Floor 2/2 Lake View Condo @ The Crest for Rent! This lavishly appointed condo will exceed the most discriminating buyer's expectations. The Crest contains a resort style pool, gathering space, and a top of the line work out facility. This condo features remodeled Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances, New Title look like Wood floors in all the apartment. When factoring the quality of this home with the picture perfect neighborhood matched by the ideal location the result is outstanding. Come by and take a look for yourself, you will not be disappointed!
Excellent location in Waterford Lakes just 15 minutes to the University of Central Florida or downtown Orlando. Walking distance to the popular shops and restaurants in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, enclosed dog park, children's playground, BBQ area, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.
Schools: Waterford Elementary, Discovery Middle and Timber Creek High.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1889126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 have any available units?
12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 have?
Some of 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 currently offering any rent specials?
12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 is pet friendly.
Does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 offer parking?
No, 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 does not offer parking.
Does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 have a pool?
Yes, 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 has a pool.
Does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 have accessible units?
No, 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 does not have accessible units.
Does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112 does not have units with air conditioning.
