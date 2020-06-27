12512 Crest Springs Lane #1112

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Stunning First Floor 2/2 Lake View Condo @ The Crest for Rent Close to UCF and Valencia College. - Stunning First Floor 2/2 Lake View Condo @ The Crest for Rent! This lavishly appointed condo will exceed the most discriminating buyer's expectations. The Crest contains a resort style pool, gathering space, and a top of the line work out facility. This condo features remodeled Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances, New Title look like Wood floors in all the apartment. When factoring the quality of this home with the picture perfect neighborhood matched by the ideal location the result is outstanding. Come by and take a look for yourself, you will not be disappointed!

Excellent location in Waterford Lakes just 15 minutes to the University of Central Florida or downtown Orlando. Walking distance to the popular shops and restaurants in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, enclosed dog park, children's playground, BBQ area, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.

Schools: Waterford Elementary, Discovery Middle and Timber Creek High.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1889126)