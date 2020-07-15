Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 Available 08/14/20 CREST @ WATERFORD LAKES: 3rd floor unit AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Waterford Lakes! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area featuring a breakfast bar and an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. Other features include a walk-in closet, all appliances and a screened balcony with storage closet.

This popular community features a community pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center and a BBQ picnic area. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and major roads.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Breakfast Bar

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring

Screened Porch

Storage Closet on Porch

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must accompany application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3300110)