Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:41 AM

12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032

12500 Crest Springs Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12500 Crest Springs Ln, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 Available 08/14/20 CREST @ WATERFORD LAKES: 3rd floor unit AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Waterford Lakes! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area featuring a breakfast bar and an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. Other features include a walk-in closet, all appliances and a screened balcony with storage closet.
This popular community features a community pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center and a BBQ picnic area. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and major roads.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Breakfast Bar
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring
Screened Porch
Storage Closet on Porch
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must accompany application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3300110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 have any available units?
12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 have?
Some of 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 currently offering any rent specials?
12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 is pet friendly.
Does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 offer parking?
No, 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 does not offer parking.
Does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 have a pool?
Yes, 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 has a pool.
Does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 have accessible units?
Yes, 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 has accessible units.
Does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 has units with air conditioning.
