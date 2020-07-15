Amenities
12500 Crest Springs Ln #1032 Available 08/14/20 CREST @ WATERFORD LAKES: 3rd floor unit AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Waterford Lakes! Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area featuring a breakfast bar and an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. Other features include a walk-in closet, all appliances and a screened balcony with storage closet.
This popular community features a community pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center and a BBQ picnic area. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and major roads.
Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Breakfast Bar
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring
Screened Porch
Storage Closet on Porch
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy
Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must accompany application.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
(RLNE3300110)