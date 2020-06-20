12370 Fl A1aalt

12370 Lake Underhill Road, Alafaya, FL 32828 Waterford Lakes North
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great unit one bedroom and one bath with a screened balcony. Water and Basic cable included. Heated community pool. Laundry Room conveniently located right next to the pool.. Assigned parking, great location right near the Gardens Mall
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
