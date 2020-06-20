12370 Fl A1aalt

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included parking pool

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Great unit one bedroom and one bath with a screened balcony. Water and Basic cable included. Heated community pool. Laundry Room conveniently located right next to the pool.. Assigned parking, great location right near the Gardens Mall