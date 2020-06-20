All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

12370 Fl A1aalt

12370 Lake Underhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

12370 Lake Underhill Road, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
pool
Great unit one bedroom and one bath with a screened balcony. Water and Basic cable included. Heated community pool. Laundry Room conveniently located right next to the pool.. Assigned parking, great location right near the Gardens Mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12370 Fl A1aalt have any available units?
12370 Fl A1aalt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12370 Fl A1aalt have?
Some of 12370 Fl A1aalt's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12370 Fl A1aalt currently offering any rent specials?
12370 Fl A1aalt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12370 Fl A1aalt pet-friendly?
No, 12370 Fl A1aalt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12370 Fl A1aalt offer parking?
Yes, 12370 Fl A1aalt offers parking.
Does 12370 Fl A1aalt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12370 Fl A1aalt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12370 Fl A1aalt have a pool?
Yes, 12370 Fl A1aalt has a pool.
Does 12370 Fl A1aalt have accessible units?
No, 12370 Fl A1aalt does not have accessible units.
Does 12370 Fl A1aalt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12370 Fl A1aalt has units with dishwashers.
Does 12370 Fl A1aalt have units with air conditioning?
No, 12370 Fl A1aalt does not have units with air conditioning.
