All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL

1213 Balsam Willow Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1213 Balsam Willow Trail, Alafaya, FL 32825
Woodland Lakes Preserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have any available units?
1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have?
Some of 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have a pool?
No, 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College