Alafaya, FL
12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive
12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive

12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive have any available units?
12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12035 Summerspring Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
