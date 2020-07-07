All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

12025 Ashton Manor Way

Location

12025 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Short Term sub-let available immediately. Highly desirable Waterford Lakes area with park-like setting. 1Bd/1Ba, oversized screened lanai, attached garage and additional parking space, vaulted ceilings, fountain view, washer/dryer, gated community, 24hr fitness center, pool, tennis, volleyball. Sub-let available until July with optional annual lease renewal at that time. Apartment is currently partially furnished. Approved tenant will receive $500.00 rebate to be applied toward April proration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12025 Ashton Manor Way have any available units?
12025 Ashton Manor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12025 Ashton Manor Way have?
Some of 12025 Ashton Manor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 Ashton Manor Way currently offering any rent specials?
12025 Ashton Manor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 Ashton Manor Way pet-friendly?
No, 12025 Ashton Manor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12025 Ashton Manor Way offer parking?
Yes, 12025 Ashton Manor Way offers parking.
Does 12025 Ashton Manor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12025 Ashton Manor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 Ashton Manor Way have a pool?
Yes, 12025 Ashton Manor Way has a pool.
Does 12025 Ashton Manor Way have accessible units?
No, 12025 Ashton Manor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 Ashton Manor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12025 Ashton Manor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12025 Ashton Manor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12025 Ashton Manor Way does not have units with air conditioning.

