12025 Ashton Manor Way

Short Term sub-let available immediately. Highly desirable Waterford Lakes area with park-like setting. 1Bd/1Ba, oversized screened lanai, attached garage and additional parking space, vaulted ceilings, fountain view, washer/dryer, gated community, 24hr fitness center, pool, tennis, volleyball. Sub-let available until July with optional annual lease renewal at that time. Apartment is currently partially furnished. Approved tenant will receive $500.00 rebate to be applied toward April proration.