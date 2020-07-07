12025 Ashton Manor Way

Amenities
Short Term sub-let available immediately. Highly desirable Waterford Lakes area with park-like setting. 1Bd/1Ba, oversized screened lanai, attached garage and additional parking space, vaulted ceilings, fountain view, washer/dryer, gated community, 24hr fitness center, pool, tennis, volleyball. Sub-let available until July with optional annual lease renewal at that time. Apartment is currently partially furnished. Approved tenant will receive $500.00 rebate to be applied toward April proration.