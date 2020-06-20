All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

1185 Shallcross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1185 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Community of Spring Isle 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car-garage Townhome in gated, guarded community located in the Avalon Park/Waterford Chase area close to Siemens, Science Drive, Lockheed Martin, UCF, the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center with Easy access to expressways E/W 408, N/S 417, Route 50 E/W and the 528/B-line. Unit features Volume ceilings with an open combo living/dining room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, separate shower, his & her vanity with garden tub and private commode, 2nd bedroom on the 2nd floor has full bath, washer and dryer (2nd floor), 3rd bedroom is located on the 1st floor includes walk-in closet and full size step in shower, half bath at front entrance is prefect for easy access to guest. This well maintained gated/guarded community features 24-hour security, community pool, play area and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have any available units?
1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have?
Some of 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
