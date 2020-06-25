Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
11811 Estates Club Dr #1311
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11811 Estates Club Dr #1311
11811 Estates Club Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11811 Estates Club Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 Orlando FL 32825 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in Heritage Estates
Renters Insurance Required
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2336084)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 have any available units?
11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
Is 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 currently offering any rent specials?
11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 pet-friendly?
No, 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 offer parking?
No, 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 does not offer parking.
Does 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 have a pool?
No, 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 does not have a pool.
Does 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 have accessible units?
No, 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11811 Estates Club Dr #1311 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Similar Pages
Alafaya 1 Bedrooms
Alafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stoneybrook
Avalon Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College