118 TATE COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

In addition to a spacious backyard, this home features an open floor plan and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.