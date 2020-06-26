1166 SHALLCROSS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Community of Spring Isle 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car-garage Townhome in gated, guarded community located in the Avalon Park/Waterford Chase area close to Siemens, Science Drive, Lockheed Martin, UCF, the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center with Easy access to expressways E/W 408, N/S 417, Route 50 E/W and the 528/B-line. Unit features ALL WOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, Volume ceilings with an open combo living/dining room, kitchen includes stone counters, breakfast nook, neutral cabinets, off white appliance package includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, stove and refrigerator. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, separate shower, his & her vanity with garden tub and private commode, 2nd bedroom on the 2nd floor has full bath, washer and dryer (2nd floor), 3rd bedroom is located on the 1st floor includes walk-in closet and full size step in shower, half bath at front entrance is prefect for easy access to guest. This well maintained gated/guarded community features 24-hour security, community pool, play area and much more.