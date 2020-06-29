All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1163 Shoshanna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1163 Shoshanna Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1163 Shoshanna Drive

1163 Shoshanna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1163 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1163 Shoshanna Drive Available 05/10/20 1163 Shoshanna Dr Orlando FL 32825 - Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE3951356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Shoshanna Drive have any available units?
1163 Shoshanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1163 Shoshanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Shoshanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Shoshanna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1163 Shoshanna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1163 Shoshanna Drive offer parking?
No, 1163 Shoshanna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1163 Shoshanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Shoshanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Shoshanna Drive have a pool?
No, 1163 Shoshanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Shoshanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 1163 Shoshanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Shoshanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 Shoshanna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Shoshanna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1163 Shoshanna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College