All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1140 Crane Crest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1140 Crane Crest Way
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

1140 Crane Crest Way

1140 Crane Crest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1140 Crane Crest Way, Alafaya, FL 32825
Woodland Lakes Preserve

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!
This single-family home is 1,924 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 1140 Crane Crest Way Orlando, FL 32825 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Crane Crest Way have any available units?
1140 Crane Crest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1140 Crane Crest Way currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Crane Crest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Crane Crest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Crane Crest Way is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Crane Crest Way offer parking?
No, 1140 Crane Crest Way does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Crane Crest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Crane Crest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Crane Crest Way have a pool?
No, 1140 Crane Crest Way does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Crane Crest Way have accessible units?
No, 1140 Crane Crest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Crane Crest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Crane Crest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Crane Crest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Crane Crest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlafaya 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with GymsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College