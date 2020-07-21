All apartments in Alafaya
11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:20 AM

11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE

11363 Moonshine Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11363 Moonshine Creek Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and chic cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have any available units?
11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have?
Some of 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11363 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
