Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE

11315 Moonshine Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11315 Moonshine Creek Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In addition to a spacious fenced backyard, this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have any available units?
11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have?
Some of 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11315 MOONSHINE CREEK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

