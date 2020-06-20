All apartments in Alafaya
11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE
11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE

11313 Cypress Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11313 Cypress Leaf Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The lovely kitchen has updated appliances and plenty of counter space. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. You’ll love the spacious patio and backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have any available units?
11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have?
Some of 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

