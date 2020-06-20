11313 CYPRESS LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The lovely kitchen has updated appliances and plenty of counter space. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. You’ll love the spacious patio and backyard. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.