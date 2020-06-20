Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

11213 Moonshine Creek Circle Available 07/08/19 Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! GORGEOUS BACKYARD VIEW!!! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to Fieldstream West! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS formal living area, great for entertaining family and friends. CHARMING kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and center island with storage below. LARGE master suite is complete with full private bath and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. MUST SEE!!! Backyard has an AMAZING view! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Cypress Springs Elementary School, Legacy Middle School, and University High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE3565506)