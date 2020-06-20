All apartments in Alafaya
1115 Sophie Blvd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1115 Sophie Blvd.

1115 Sophie Boulevard · (407) 833-8199
Location

1115 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 Sophie Blvd. · Avail. Jul 3

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
1115 Sophie Blvd. Available 07/03/20 Two Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Two Story unit, 3/2 2 story
Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1383 Sq. Ft.
Community Pool, Master Suite With Bathroom & Walk-In Closet, Central Heat & A/C, Newer High Efficiency R410 A/C, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Refrigerators & Stove, Window Treatments, Garbage Collection Fee Is Included, Low Water Bill, iles throughout living area & Wood like floors in Bedrooms & Stairs, Ceiling Fans in Living Room (1) & Bedrooms (3).

(RLNE2344308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Sophie Blvd. have any available units?
1115 Sophie Blvd. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Sophie Blvd. have?
Some of 1115 Sophie Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Sophie Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Sophie Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Sophie Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Sophie Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1115 Sophie Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1115 Sophie Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Sophie Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Sophie Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Sophie Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Sophie Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1115 Sophie Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1115 Sophie Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Sophie Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Sophie Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Sophie Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 Sophie Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
