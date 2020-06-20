Amenities
1115 Sophie Blvd. Available 07/03/20 Two Story Patio Home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Two Story unit, 3/2 2 story
Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections, 1383 Sq. Ft.
Community Pool, Master Suite With Bathroom & Walk-In Closet, Central Heat & A/C, Newer High Efficiency R410 A/C, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Refrigerators & Stove, Window Treatments, Garbage Collection Fee Is Included, Low Water Bill, iles throughout living area & Wood like floors in Bedrooms & Stairs, Ceiling Fans in Living Room (1) & Bedrooms (3).
(RLNE2344308)