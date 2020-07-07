10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tile and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace. Behind the home is a nice patio for relaxing with a cup of coffee. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.