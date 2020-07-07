All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE

10987 Norcross Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10987 Norcross Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825
Andover Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tile and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace. Behind the home is a nice patio for relaxing with a cup of coffee. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE have any available units?
10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE have?
Some of 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10987 NORCROSS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College