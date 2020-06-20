10793 Regent Square Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !! 3 BEDS TOWNHOUSE!! CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN !!! GATED COMMUNITY

This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to University. This beautiful townhouse welcomes you with spacious living room opening up to a kitchen with latest upgrades. The home features carpet and tile throughout the home. You will find 3 big bedrooms upstairs. You will sure love having an extra storage room right at your fingertips. the community features a clubhouse a fitness center and a pool for your convenience. It is also gated and secure. Water is included with your rent payment. Don't miss out!!! This home will not last long. Call for your private showing today!



Regent Park is perfectly situated to accommodate Orlandos preferred lifestyle, where just a short drive from the entrance, the nearby 408 east/west expressway and 417 greenway, allow quick & easy access to all Orlando has to offer.



COMMUNITY HAS SWIMMING POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND PLAY GROUND.



CALL /TEXT ERIC @ 407-401-1431 TO SEE THIS HOME LOCATED OFF LAKE UNDERHILL AND DEAN ROAD.



RENT INCLUDES: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, and Amenities



No Pets Allowed



