Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

1072 Chatham Break Street

1072 Chatham Break Street · No Longer Available
Location

1072 Chatham Break Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off.
This warm and inviting home in a gated community has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Chatham Break Street have any available units?
1072 Chatham Break Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1072 Chatham Break Street currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Chatham Break Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Chatham Break Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1072 Chatham Break Street is pet friendly.
Does 1072 Chatham Break Street offer parking?
No, 1072 Chatham Break Street does not offer parking.
Does 1072 Chatham Break Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Chatham Break Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Chatham Break Street have a pool?
Yes, 1072 Chatham Break Street has a pool.
Does 1072 Chatham Break Street have accessible units?
No, 1072 Chatham Break Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Chatham Break Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 Chatham Break Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Chatham Break Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1072 Chatham Break Street does not have units with air conditioning.
